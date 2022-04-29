A man who was caught speeding along Harmon Loop Road in Dededo on Tuesday was arrested after he was caught with drugs.

Joseph Manuel Babauta, 34, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect’s car did not have a bumper or rear license plate, and was speeding at 50 mph.

The suspect was stopped near the Route 16 intersection and allegedly told police that he had just bought the truck.

During a search, officers found two glass pipes and other items associated with methamphetamine, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told authorities he found the items while cutting the grass.

He later told police he used the pipe to smoke marijuana and meth, documents state.