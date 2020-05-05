A man who had been pulled over and warned before by Guam police for driving without a driver’s license has been arrested in connection with a drug case.

Carl William Cabrera, 49, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license as a violation.

According to court documents, police noted a clear zip-close bag with white residue on the floorboard near the passenger’s feet. During a search, a second small bag with suspected drugs was found between the seat cover and seat cushion on the driver’s seat.

Both items tested positive for meth, documents state.