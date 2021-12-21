A man who was accused of molesting another man at a restaurant earlier this year was arrested after police found drugs.

Don Junior Taijeron, 33, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was stopped by police in Inalåhan on Sunday for an expired registration tag.

The suspect allegedly told officers he was on probation for a family violence case. During a search, authorities found small baggies with 1.4 grams of meth and marijuana, which the suspect admitted to possessing, document state.

The suspect was also charged in connection to a criminal sexual conduct complaint filed against him back on May 9.

The victim, 20, was working at a Tamuning restaurant when the suspect approached the victim attempting to take away his beverage, documents state.

The suspect appeared to be drunk, documents state. The suspect then allegedly followed the victim to the restroom before he grabbed the victim’s arm and attempted to grab his genitals.

The victim pushed him off and got away, documents state.