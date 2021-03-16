A man faces illegal drug and weapons possession charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop.

Guam police officers noticed that he stopped his car near a stop sign for nearly a full minute around 10:30 p.m. on March 14 at the intersection of Magsaysay Street and Mepa Street in Dededo, according to a court document filed by the prosecution.

Joey Justin Cruz Campos Jr., 32, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card as a third-degree felony.

Officers spotted a syringe with a dark liquid near the suspect’s foot before authorities searched the car, the document states.

Police found two glass pipes with meth residue and an M-25 pistol, the document states. The suspect told police he found the gun earlier that afternoon.

The suspect did admit that the pipes belonged to him and he used them to smoke meth, documents state.

According to Post files, Campos was charged with attempted theft as a petty misdemeanor after he allegedly attempting to steal gas from a van parked at a Tamuning home last year.