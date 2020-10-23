A man who was riding a scooter with expired tags was pulled over in Dededo just after midnight on Thursday, and was placed under arrest after police found a firearm and suspected methamphetamine.

According to court documents, officers pulled over Joseph Quichocho Taimanglo II, 36, along Route 1 near the Micronesia Mall.

He then got off the scooter and began rummaging through a compartment located underneath his seat, even after an officer told him to stop, documents state.

Taimanglo told police he was looking for his license, when officers saw a firearm and a glass pipe with white residue inside the compartment, documents state.

He allegedly told officers that he did not know about the gun.

During a search, officers found a Ruger P85 pistol with bullets and a plastic baggie with meth, documents state.

Taimanglo said he borrowed the scooter and that the gun probably had been placed in the bike by another individual, documents state.

He then allegedly changed his story and told officers that he had picked up the gun after an individual attempted to rob his store and dropped it. He also said he did not report the robbery because he was able to recover the stolen items. However, Taimanglo was unable to provide any other information about the robbery or the robber to police, documents state.

Taimanglo allegedly told authorities that he owned the drugs, but soon after recanted that statement.

He claimed it belonged to a family member and that he took it away to stop that person from using it, adding that he was going to return the drugs because he didn't feel right holding on to it, documents state.

He allegedly admitted to police that he had used meth at least one time in the past.

Taimanglo was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, illegal possession of a concealed firearm as a third-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.