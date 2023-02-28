Officers with the Guam Police Department took a man into custody after they found a gun, methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia in the passenger side of the vehicle that he was riding in.

Daniel Thomas Sanchez was identified as the passenger of a truck that was pulled over on Feb. 24. A magistrate's complaint filed against him noted that the driver of the vehicle consented to the search, which led police to discover a firearm under the front passenger seat.

The discovery prompted officers to place the driver and Sanchez in restraints for safety as the search of the vehicle continued.

Police reported finding several items by the front passenger side, where Sanchez was allegedly the occupant, including a black glass jar containing suspected methamphetamine, an insulated bag containing a large vacuum seal bag with suspected methamphetamine, a clear syringe, a scale, several small, resealable bags containing suspected methamphetamine and a purse containing $340 in $20 and $50 denominations.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was found with a “glass object with a rubber mouthpiece and fabricated glass pipe attached.”

The driver was not charged in the case.

Sanchez was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Criminal history

Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan, during a magistrate's hearing Saturday, submitted Sanchez’s criminal history background which showed two third-degree felony convictions for methamphetamine possession dating back to 2011 and 2020, among other felony convictions.

The 2020 case charged Sanchez with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

The case charged Saturday is the third criminal felony case related to suspected methamphetamine possession.

In light of Sanchez’s criminal history and repeat offenses, Olan argued for his pretrial confinement and requested $25,000 cash bail during the hearing.

Superior Court Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan ultimately confined Sanchez at the Department of Corrections, with bail set at $10,000.