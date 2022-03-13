Two people face drug charges after police officers stopped them for driving a vehicle with an expired license plate.

On the evening of March 10, Guam Police Department officers noticed a black Toyota RAV4 on Macheche Avenue with license plate tags that were outdated.

The driver, Gregorio Jason Pangelinan, 36, didn’t have a valid driver’s license nor was the vehicle registered, according to magistrate documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

The officers recalled Pangelinan, who is known by several variations of his name, including Gregoria Jason Koshiro Pangelinan, Gregorio Ko Pangelinan, Gregorio J. Pangelinan, Jason and Greg, documents state. He has been involved in other investigations related to firearms and illegal drugs, according to police.

Police officers asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle and Pangelinan allegedly said there was an “ice pipe” on the driver's side door. Police received consent and searched the vehicle, discovering a small black case in the driver's side door compartment that held a pipe and three baggies containing a crystal-like substance that later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, documents state.

In the back seat was a purse with a second ice pipe, documents state. Police officers believed the purse belonged to the passenger in the vehicle, Roxanne Rosalina Aquino, 27. She said the purse wasn’t hers but the money in it was. She allegedly admitted to officers that she had smoked ice earlier, documents state.

Aquino and Pangelinan both were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Pangelinan also was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license as a violation.