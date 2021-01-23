A traffic stop led to the discovery of 20 clear plastic zip bags containing methamphetamines and the arrest of a 36-year-old man with a history of family violence.

At 9:19 p.m. Thursday, police stopped a pickup on Route 17 by Tarzan Falls in Santa Rita as part of a reckless driving investigation.

A passenger in the pickup, Michael Francis Duenas, had an outstanding warrant of arrest. Duenas gave permission for police to check his bag, court documents state.

A subsequent search of the bag led to the discovery of 24 clear zip bags, 20 of which contained a substance that later tested presumptive positive for crystal methamphetamine, according to court documents filed by Assistant Attorney General Steven Haderlie. The weight or amount of meth was not mentioned in the case.

Police also found two heat-sealed plastic straws containing a crystalline substance that later also tested presumptive positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Police also found weighing scales inside the gray shoulder bag, court documents state.

The defendant told police he has been smoking "ice" daily for about two to three years and that the last time he smoked ice was midnight the day before, court documents state. He stated that all of the items in the gray bag belonged to him, according to the court documents.

An outstanding bench warrant was issued against Duenas in 2018 in a pretrial felony case, and that warrant was his second in the same case, according to court documents.

Duenas was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He was on pretrial release in a 2017 case involving family violence and terrorizing, and he had nine probation violations recorded, according to Adult Probation Services.

Duenas also was on probation for a separate 2016 family violence case.

The defendant's bail was set at $3,000.