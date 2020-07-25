A man who looked familiar to a police officer during a traffic stop was later arrested and charged with drug- and gun-related charges.

Assistant Attorney General Woodrow Pengelly stated in court documents that Guam police officers pulled over a Nissan Altima in Dededo on Thursday after an expired vehicle registration sticker was seen on the car.

One of the police officers recognized the passenger as Mark Anthony Gogue from a prior arrest last year, court documents state.

In that prior arrest, the officer found the defendant in a parking lot of a closed bakery in Dededo after 12:30 a.m. in November 2019. A search of his car led to the discovery of a modified glass pipe. A field test yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, court documents state.

In Thursday's traffic stop, the officer asked the defendant to step out of the car. The officer asked the defendant what was inside his backpack.

The defendant allegedly told the officer, “I don’t want to get arrested.”

When asked why he would get arrested, the defendant indicated there was a gun and methamphetamine paraphernalia in the backpack, the prosecution stated in court documents.

The officer found a Ruger P89DC pistol and a modified glass pipe with suspected drug residue and two small white bags containing a white crystalline substance that later tested positive as a controlled substance in a presumptive field test, court documents state.

The gun was reported stolen by a Guam resident on June 15, 2020. The gun owner had reported to police the gun went missing from a pillow on his bed and that he noticed his kitchen door was slightly open.

Gogue was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID and receiving stolen property.

Northern Marianas ID

In another traffic stop case, Assistant Attorney General Alysa Draper-Dehart stated in court documents that at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, a Guam police officer noted a vehicle on Route 28 in Dededo with a 2019 license plate tag.

The defendant, Sylverina Ida Naputi, told police she knew the vehicle's registration had expired.

She gave police a Northern Marianas driver's license as identification.

When the driver looked worried, the officer asked if she was OK. The officer shined a light at the dashboard area and saw a copper pipe.

According to court documents, the defendant stated, “Oh man, sir, that's my weed.”

The officer asked the defendant to step out of the vehicle and the defendant tossed her purse from her lap to the center console area, the court documents state.

The defendant later stated it's OK for the officer to “go ahead and check” the purse. The officer found an improvised glass pipe that had a white stain residue and a “baggie that contained a straw with a crystal-like residue, possibly methamphetamine,” court documents state.

Naputi was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.