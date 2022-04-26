Two men were arrested and charged in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday with illegal drug possession.

Kelanson Victus, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect's vehicle did not have functioning rear taillights before being pulled over on Route 1 Saturday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police said they spotted several small baggies with meth in his bag that also contained cigarettes and betel nuts.

The suspect allegedly said, “Man I’m really sorry, they belong to my friend. I’m just borrowing the pouch.”

The suspect then allegedly gave the officer a sock that was inside his pocket that contained a glass pipe with meth residue and stated, “I’m so sorry sir. This is also my friend’s.”

The suspect later allegedly told police that he had been using meth for five days straight.

2nd drug arrest

Following another traffic stop, Joseph John Cruz was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to court documents, police pulled over a car with no rear license plate light in Dededo on Sunday.

Officers found a small bag with methamphetamine and a glass pipe with meth, documents state.

The suspect allegedly ran, forcing authorities to chase him and take him down to the ground.

The suspect allegedly resisted before being taken into custody.

He also allegedly told police that he took the license plate on the car from a broken-down vehicle.