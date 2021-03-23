Police arrested two men separately on drug possession charges after being pulled over, one in Piti and the other in Harmon.

Romeo Kesner Santos, 44, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

He was released from jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to court documents, officers stopped the suspect after he was seen speeding through the Piti area.

Authorities learned the suspect had a warrant out of his arrest for a 2019 misdemeanor case.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth residue, a plastic bag with meth, and a straw with residue, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told authorities that he had been smoking "ice" for about a year, and that he gets it for free from his neighbor, adding that he uses the drug about once a week.

Second drug arrest

In a separate case filed in court, Rolando Akfas Jackson, 28, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license as a violation.

His bail was set at $3,000 cash.

According to court documents, police stopped the suspect’s car in Harmon for having an expired registration sticker on the front license plate.

Officers later noticed the rear plate registration sticker stated June 2021, documents state.

During a search, authorities found two small plastic bags with meth, documents state.