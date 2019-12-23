Traffic stops yield meth busts

A defective license plate light and expired registration prompted police to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving a game room around 3 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Guam Police Department officers noticed a black Isuzu Rodeo leaving the parking lot of a game room.

When they conducted a traffic stop, they learned the driver had an outstanding bench warrant for drug-related charges.

Rudy Wayne Camp Lujan, 32, was allegedly found in possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue and three plastic baggies containing the drug, according to court documents.

Lujan had been indicted in the Superior Court on three counts of drug possession on May 21. The court released him on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered him to appear back in court in June.

When Lujan failed to appear, the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Lujan was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with a special allegation that he committed a felony while on felony release.

Altered license plate

Police conducted a separate traffic stop on Saturday when officers noticed a red and white motorcycle exiting a game room parking lot in Dededo without signaling.

During the stop, officers looked at the license plate and noticed a black marker had been used to alter the number.

When officers called in the real number, they learned the license plate belonged to a stolen Yamaha.

The vehicle identification number on the motorcycle had also been scratched off.

Jesse Mendiola Muna, 40, allegedly admitted to police that he had borrowed the motorcycle from a friend to go from one game room to another game room and that he had an idea it had been stolen because his friend had stolen vehicles before, the magistrate's complaint states.

Muna was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, fraudulent use of a license plate, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Drugs found in car

Port Authority police found glass pipes, plastic baggies, a scale and several straws containing methamphetamine when they questioned a man and woman who were parked on the side of the road for over one hour, court documents state.

When asked, the couple denied that they were in possession of illegal drugs or weapons.

After the couple stepped out of the car and officers looked inside it, Ariel John Verango Macapagal, 38, allegedly told officers that there were drugs in the center console.

When asked by police if the drugs were theirs, the two allegedly denied it.

Macapagal was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.