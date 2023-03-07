Training helps start food business

Eager entrepreneurs took their first steps toward making their dreams a reality last week at the How to Start a Food Business workshop hosted by the University of Guam.

The workshop, held March 2, was geared toward those looking to learn the basics of starting a business, including what aspiring business owners need to know ahead of launch.

“We are talking about entity structure. We are going to be talking about bookkeeping, managing your finances when you start it. And then, how to maintain your inventory. There is a different variety of information that we’re going to go through,” Jane Kwok, associate network director for the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network, told The Guam Daily Post.

Department of Public Health and Social Services officials were also part of the workshop, offering their expertise on proper food code requirements, how to handle the food, how to manage equipment, safety codes and precautionary measures that are required in order to run a food business.

“Having that knowledge up front all helps to start your business better,” said Kwok.

Students would also be able to construct a business plan with the help of the workshop and the department, she said.

“By the time they come out of the class, they should have a good idea as to whether or not this is too much for them to handle or if this is really what they are interested in, what they are going to do and who they can reach out to. So, introducing the resources that can help them is the other way to make sure that, if they have questions after this workshop, (they know) where they can go,” Kwok said.

She stressed that having a good financial plan is something that business owners really need to focus on. “At the end of the day, you need to run your business with adequate cash flow. So, knowing what your numbers look like will help you to better prepare if you need to buy inventory – where your money is coming from, what are some of the expenses that are out there that are taking a big chunk (out) of your revenue.”

Attendees were also advised to think about ways to save money.

“Is (your business) being efficient or do you need to go find another vendor to give you a cheaper price for your inventory and things?” she said.

This training imparts the knowledge that is necessary for opening a business the right way, according to Kwok.

“(It also can) help them get financing,” said Kwok.

Kwok said that the class really is about “connecting them with the right resources so that they can do (things right), the best way to open properly.”

According to Kwok, this training is just the first step to opening your own food business. She encouraged future business owners to attend the many training sessions that the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center will have coming up to get the full scope of what needs to be done in order to run a business successfully.

“There’s a basic taxation for business (coming up) and then we are planning to schedule a training for human resources for, probably, the month of April,” said Kwok.