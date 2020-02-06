Transformer fire at Piti substation being investigated

The Guam Power Authority is investigating what caused a transformer at the GPA-owned Piti substation to catch fire Wednesday.

At 10:41 a.m., the transformer which provides power to the substation building caught fire.

It was extinguished minutes later at approximately 11:04 a.m., GPA stated.

There was no other interruption to any of GPA’s operations, according to the GPA press release.

There were no reported injuries.

“The extent of the damage is to the single pad mount transformer,” stated GPA Assistant General Manager of Operations Melinda Mafnas.

An alternate power source was used at the location and all operations continue as normal, Mafnas said.

“GPA is investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened to cause the pad mount transformer to catch fire,” added Mafnas.