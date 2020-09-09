Guam will see at least 34 additional public buses and cars in about two years' time, in addition to the 23 vehicles it currently has for its fixed route and para-transit services, according to Guam Regional Transit Authority interim Executive Manager Celestin Babauta.

"GRTA has come a long way. We went from having seven buses in January 2019, to now 23 buses. And in about two years, GRTA will be able to procure more than double that to give our public bus riders more and better services," Babauta said.

At Tuesday's GRTA virtual board meeting, Chairman Alejo Sablan and other directors lauded Babauta and the entire management team for securing federal grants to help beef up Guam's public transportation services.

These include the recent $9.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

Babauta said from the $9.5 million, GRTA will be able to buy eight electric buses, eight electric cars, an Uber-like transportation management system, a park-and-ride facility at the old Dededo flea market, and the hiring and training of personnel, by 2022.

Using $1.7 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding and additional FTA funding, GRTA will also soon be able to buy eight units of 24-passenger buses, and 10 units of 14-passenger buses, Babauta said.

They expect the procurement process for these 18 vehicles to be complete by spring 2021.

COVID testing

Babauta said all 31 GRTA bus drivers underwent COVID-19 testing on Sunday.

"All came back negative for COVID. We are thankful for that," he said.

Buses, he said, are sanitized twice a day and employees and riders adhere to social distancing and other health restrictions to prevent the further spread of COVID.

In the month of July, he said, the number of bus users for the fixed routes declined and GRTA believes this could be because of COVID.

In August, GRTA provided 3,762 rides to people with disabilities. Of that number, 2,270 were to transport these people to their medical appointments, he said.