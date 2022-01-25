A frustrated Evelyn Duenas arrived at Adelup last Wednesday afternoon hoping to speak to the governor or lieutenant governor about concerns she has about the Guam Regional Transit Authority. While a woman did greet Duenas at the Adelup offices, it wasn't the official she was hoping for.

The staffer told Duenas that as a matter of policy, Adelup is not accepting in-person meetings at this time, but could do phone calls or Zoom meetings.

"They haven't done that, it's more than a month, and I've been requesting," Duenas said. "So I'm done ... I'm not going to wait anymore. Somebody needs to take action from here. Or else I'm going to file a federal regulation (complaint) against the government of Guam."

That complaint would be a civil rights complaint for failing to meet her needs, according to Duenas, who has a disability and is a longtime transit rider and former GRTA board member.

"Transit hasn't met its capacity to serve the public," Duenas said. "Because everyday there's no backup. There's supposed to be a total of 14 (buses) everyday. And everyday the runs are late between 30 minutes to an hour because of them shuffling people around."

Duenas had attempted the week before to change a paratransit reservation made for the next day, but was told the schedule was fully booked and to call back that Friday. During her outing on Friday, Duenas decided to take a fixed route bus from Hagåtña to the ITC building, to where she had earlier requested a paratransit ride but was denied.

She wrote her observations on that ride, as well as existing concerns about GRTA, and handed them to Adelup personnel Wednesday.

Among her observations, Duenas said only one of three GRTA vehicles was accessible for people with disabilities at the Hagåtña hub.

"How many other inaccessible vehicles were on other routes? ... At minimum, I estimated three of nine vehicles on the route were inaccessible. That does not meet the (Americans with Disabilities Act) standard of accessibility set by (Federal Transit Administration)," Duenas wrote in the observations submitted to Adelup.

Duenas also stated that there is an extreme shortage of drivers and vehicles at the agency, that the current GRTA offices are not accessible, and that the present operations at GRTA are "the worst" she has seen in her 38 years of riding transit on Guam.

Duenas said she had to call 911 last week Friday because she was dropped off in an area at the ITC building that didn't have an accessible entrance. She said she nearly tilted out to the oncoming line trying to go to an access area. Duenas said she is requesting GRTA to pay her ambulance fees - $189.

"If they don't pay then I take them to small claims (court). Because it's from them I had to call 911," she said.

GRTA status

There are currently eight paratransit buses and eight fixed route buses in service with GRTA, according to acting Executive Manager Richard Ybanez.

"We currently have 15 vehicles at (Atkins Kroll) for maintenance or waiting for parts," he said.

The Guam Daily Post submitted questions to Ybanez about GRTA's status earlier this week.

The agency also needs more bus drivers. There are currently 30 bus drivers at the agency working six days a week - 16 paratransit drivers and 14 fixed route drivers. Ybanez said the agency needs at least 10 to 15 more drivers.

"I am working closely with (the Bureau of Budget and Management Research) and (Department of Administration) to hire more drivers as we are expecting 10 more buses in late August," he said.

If a driver does not come in to work, another driver will have to work double shifts to meet operational needs and provide service for fixed route or paratransit riders, Ybanez said in response to a question about how GRTA handles shortages of buses and drives.

"If we are short of buses (not in service) we move our paratransit riders to other bus drivers' vehicles. If we are short of buses for a fixed route our last resort is to shut down one of our fixed route lines, or another fixed route line will cover the other routes," Ybanez said.

Ybanez also addressed issues about the paratransit getting fully booked, and what options riders have in those cases.

"We try our best every day to accommodate all the riders with our resources. Riders do know that they have up to 14 days to make a schedule, it is unfortunate that the riders sometimes make a request for the following day to get a ride or be scheduled to ride," he said.

Ybanez added that GRTA looks for an available time if none are available when riders make their requests. He said it is not fair for a rider who made a request 14 days in advance to have their ride late in order to accommodate a rider who requests for a ride the same day.

"We have more customers applying with GRTA paratransit and our drivers are getting exhausted as far as trying their best to make the time for the rider to be picked up or dropped off. We do accommodate riders who make changes the same day, but riders have to wait until there is an available bus that can accommodate them. Drivers already have a full schedule every day to support everyone, challenges of traffic, time, constructions, etc., makes it challenging for them," Ybanez said.

Neglecting people like me

Duenas attempted to meet with Ybanez that previous day, Tuesday, but he did not meet her.

At Adelup on Wednesday, Duenas was told that Ybanez did inform her their meeting was canceled because GRTA is not doing in-person meetings at this time either.

"Yesterday was a good example, where I was left downstairs. Nobody came downstairs but a maintenance employee," Duenas told the Adelup staffer who was speaking with her. "He has a crisis at his office, but he didn't show up."

Duenas became clearly upset at times as she was explaining her situation and concerns, while being told the governor and lieutenant governor were not available Wednesday.

"The people that I voted for are neglecting people like me," Duenas said.

She also said she wanted Ybanez out of GRTA, stating he "didn't do well" when he was working as the director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

"And if they cannot find anybody else to cover that agency, then either the lieutenant or the governor goes and sits down there, and I'm not kidding. Or put me back in there, and I'll deal with it. But I'm not doing it for free. I'm not doing it on the board, and there's two other people they need to bring back in," Duenas said.

When sought for comment Wednesday through Adelup, Ybanez said GRTA "is working hard to ensure all riders are afforded a safe and reliable transit."

"We are looking into Ms. Evelyn Duenas’ concerns," he said.