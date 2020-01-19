On Friday morning, Celestin Babauta, interim executive manager of the Guam Regional Transit Authority, said he hopes to start the design of GRTA's new facility that would further improve transit operations.

The more than $1.2 million federally funded facility will be built on 2 acres of land near the current GRTA compound.

According to Babauta, if things go well, the department is hoping to begin the design phase for the new facility as soon as February.

The new facility would include a maintenance area, bus operations hub and GRTA's Transit Management Center, Babauta said.

Among other improvements, Babauta said, GRTA is looking to add a mobile app called One Call-One Click, through which passengers will be able to locate buses and view pick-up and drop-off schedules, and reserve a seat on bus routes.

Babauta said the mobile app would help GRTA's Transit Management Center to effectively lead and manage transit operations.

More importantly, Babauta added, the app would assist the Transit Management Center with gathering data on areas of improvement.

According to Babauta, the mobile app is expected to be available by the end of January.

GRTA administrators took board members on a tour around the agency's current facility and a ride-along on one of the island's busier transit routes.

Mike Crisostomo, the transport supervisor for GRTA, said the transit authority is looking to add a southern bus route that covers Talofofo to Agat.

Crisostomo said the addition of the southern bus route is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Babauta said GRTA is also looking to improve bus shelters and add 10 more to the existing 13 on island, for a total of 23 transit bus shelters.

Currently, Crisostomo said, there are 14 transit vehicles operating on six routes, servicing about 12,000 passengers a month.

Freedom, or paratransit, accounts – catering to passengers with disabilities – make up the majority of GRTA customers, Crisostomo said. They use the transit service to get to their medical appointments, he added.

Tickets can be purchased at the Department of Administration Treasurer of Guam office on the first floor of the ITC building in Tamuning, or at GRTA's Administration Office located at the Department of Public Works compound in Building B.

Bus fares and routes can be found at GRTA's website: https://grta.guam.gov