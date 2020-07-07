A plea offer has been given to a Saipan man accused of trying to smuggle drugs to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands while transiting through Guam.

The case for defendant Alejandro Vincent Tebit was heard before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

"It's safe to say this case will be resolved," said defense attorney Theresa Rojas, who told the court that they got an offer earlier this year, adding that defense sent a counteroffer to the proposed plea agreement.

Details of the plea agreement have not yet been disclosed.

Tebit's case is scheduled back in court on Aug. 3 to determine if he will take the plea deal.

Tebit pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance on board an aircraft arriving on Guam as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

On Dec. 3, 2019, Tebit was transiting through Guam from Texas when he was arrested and charged after 193 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly found in his carry-on bag.

A Guam Customs officer discovered four sealed Priority Mail flat-rate boxes in the man's luggage. From each box, officers recovered sealed plastic bags containing a crystalline substance, court documents state.

The items tested positive for amphetamines.

Tebit told Customs that while in Texas, he was asked to carry the meth and that he would be paid $6,000 once he returned to Saipan, court documents state.