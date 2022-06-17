Transitional tiny homes for homeless veterans in the works

Three tiny homes to serve as transitional housing for Guam's homeless veterans are now in the works, nonprofit veterans group Got Your 671 told mayors and vice mayors Wednesday.

This is just a start since the group is also looking at building a community of tiny affordable homes for veterans, which could be on excess federal lands from the Navy.

“I know of a handful of veterans that go out there, drive around when they get into an argument with a family member or whatever it may be. And quite frankly, I would rather have them go to one of these tiny houses to cool off instead of driving around the island and then eventually ending up 6 feet under," Roy Gamboa, Got Your 671 vice president, said at the Mayors' Council of Guam's special meeting. "Losing one veteran is just way too many."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There were about 40 homeless veterans during the last point-in-time count of the homeless in Guam.

This number still excludes others who also fall under the category of homeless veterans who are couch-surfing or living with friends and family, including those living in a tent in someone's yard or the extension of a house.

Got Your 671 applied for and was awarded by the Guam Economic Development Authority a $25,000 qualifying certificate grant, and veteran-owned local business J. Goodman LLC is funding half the cost of the three tiny homes, Gamboa said.

Other community members are also helping to make this a reality, he said.

The tiny homes are meant to be temporary housing while veterans transition into long-term housing.

Gamboa said as a nonprofit group, Got Your 671 is able to help homeless veterans with transitional housing without going through bureaucratic red tape since many do not qualify for federal housing programs if they have not been homeless for at least 12 months.

"That's a lot of dangerous time for a veteran to be living out in the streets or couch-surfing or living in a tent," he said. "And so we cut out all that red tape by going through and getting these tiny shelters."

Got Your 671 President John Concepcion and Gamboa, among the guest speakers at the mayors' council meeting, also asked mayors if they could lend unoccupied old police kobans or unused government-owned buildings in their village the veterans to use.

Yona Mayor Bill Quenga, after the meeting, said there's an old police koban in Yona, currently sitting idle, that could be put to good use and he's waiting for a draft memorandum of understanding with Got Your 671.

Gamboa and Concepcion said homelessness is just one of the challenges that Guam's veterans face, along with PTSD, depression and thoughts of suicide.

Most of the time, all they need is a sense of purpose, Gamboa said. For those wanting to help, the group can be reached via gotyoursix671@yahoo.com.

"Unfortunately, here on Guam because of our culture, we don’t talk about it too much. We don’t talk about suicide. It’s not something that people openly discuss," he said.

The tiny homes concept for Guam's homeless veterans is inspired by the U.S.-based Veterans Community Project that a Marine veteran started a few years ago, Gamboa said.

The local veterans group is looking at partnering with the Veterans Community Project, to see if it can split the cost of building more tiny homes in a housing community for Guam veterans.

Under Got Your 671's plan, they would build tiny homes of concrete, using 3D concrete printers, which costs about $250,000.

"The return on investment on these 3D concrete home printers is going to be astronomical," Gamboa told mayors. "You can print an infinite amount of houses as long as we've got the funding for the cement."

If Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is able to get more excess federal lands from the Navy, Got Your 671 would like to have at least 4 acres for veterans' homes.

One acre of land could have eight to 12 tiny homes, Gamboa said. That means up to 48 tiny homes could be built on 4 acres.

"'Got your six' means I got your back (military term). We will leave no veteran behind," Gamboa said. "We went through the whole issue of turning in an application and just never getting any feedback. And we got sick and tired of our veterans just not being paid attention to."

Mayors at the meeting also heard from officials of the Department of Youth Affairs who talked about the Governor's Summer Youth Employment Program; representatives from Adahi I Manaotao-ta Mo'na chant group; officials from the Guam Marianas Training Center about free training for community health care workers; and a representative from the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center who invited mayors and staff to attend an emotional quotient, or EQ, webinar.