Translators needed as 18,000 unemployment claims await fixing

Julianna Manglona is "baffled" to see an error in her unemployment aid application despite following all directions diligently.

"It's not that the process is difficult, but it's convoluted," she said. "I followed the directions and still made an error."

In Manglona's case, her application's error is that the "unemployment was not caused by disaster."

Of the nearly 18,000 initial unemployment claims filed so far, about 10,000 have unresolved issues, so Manglona is bracing for the worst before getting much-needed financial help.

"It seems very likely that I won’t be able to receive benefits for at least another month or so, as GovGuam works out their system," she said. "I also can’t believe it’s further delayed by their I.T.’s inability to configure payment processes as this isn’t a new feature to websites."

COVID-19 forced Manglona to be furloughed from her job for several weeks. Though the small retail businesses she works for has reopened, they are still on reduced work hours.

Manglona is one of the 17,866 who have so far filed initial federal unemployment claims since May 30.

Translators

Many of the unresolved issues in the unemployment aid applications are caused by wrong information supplied, misunderstanding the terminologies in the questions, or simply a language barrier.

Labor is now working on having translators to assist in the application process "but details are still in the works," according to Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator for the Guam Department of Labor.

To date, 28,360 of Guam's workers have been laid off, furloughed or are getting reduced work hours as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the reporting of 1,604 employers via hireguam.com, Cho said.

That's 75% of Labor's estimate of 38,000 workers displaced by the coronavirus.

The number is expected to continue to climb as more applications are received, in addition to this week's opening of the in-person application processing center at Guam Community College and the continuing phone application process.

Facebook forum

Information-sharing and questions and concerns with the unemployment claims application are the main topics of a Facebook group called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) - Guam.

The group, created on May 15, is open to those who were laid off, furloughed or with reduced work hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam Labor asked for a $924 million budget for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

The U.S. Department of Labor so far approved an initial $276 million budget, which is readily available for draw down when payments begin.