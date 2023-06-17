Transmission line fault results in outage; plant sees flooding

Island residents experienced more outages Thursday night, and while videos of a flooded Cabras power plant have been circulating on social media, the Guam Power Authority has attributed the outages to a fault in the transmission line system that severed the power grid in two.

"GPA immediately secured power to central and southern Guam and isolated feeders in order to merge the system into one," the utility stated Thursday in a press release.

The fault occurred around 7:42 p.m. and the process to merge the system took several hours to complete. About 10:57 p.m., power service was restored to customers that already had been energized as part of post-typhoon recovery, according to GPA.

However, the utility also did confirm that the Cabras plant basement had become flooded.

GPA was preparing to return the Cabras 1 generation unit to service Thursday afternoon when its 42-inch condenser cooling line experienced a rupture that flooded the basement, the utility said.

"(The) Cabras 2 unit, which was operating online at the time, was secured for safety purposes. Flooding, although not frequent, is not unusual and has occurred in the past because the basement level of the Cabras plant is below sea level," GPA stated in the release.

"The leak has been controlled and repairs are ongoing. This incident was not the cause of last night’s outage. GPA has sufficient capacity of 195 (megawatts), without the Cabras unit, to serve the current load of about 170 MW," the release added.

The GPA said in the release that outages have occurred during the afternoon and on through peak demand at night.

Transmission lines vital to stabilizing the island power system sustained widespread damage due to Typhoon Mawar, and as power is restored to customers, repairs to transmission lines become increasingly critical, GPA stated in the release. A 12-member crew with high-reach bucket trucks has been dedicated to that task.

"This is a temporary condition, which will be alleviated once we complete repair of the 115 (kilovolt) express line which runs from Piti to Harmon and other transmission lines in the system," GPA General Manager John Benavente stated in the release.

"The repair of the 115 kV line from Harmon substation to Hagåtña was completed yesterday, with the last leg of repairs being between Hagåtña and Piti. The repair to the express line is expected within a week," Benavente added.

GPA: Conserve power during recovery

Line crews from GPA, the Pohnpei Utilities Corp., and the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. from the Northern Mariana Islands continue to concentrate specifically on distribution system repairs to restore power to customers, the release stated.

The utility has also stated it may have to implement emergency load shedding to avoid overloading transmission lines in service as the 115 kV transmission repairs continue.

"GPA asks for your patience and kindly requests that all customers conserve power, especially during peak demand hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.," GPA said in the release.