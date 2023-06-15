Transmission trouble: GPA cuts power

The Guam Power Authority reported that the islandwide power system experienced a fault in the transmission line at around 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, which resulted in severed systems.

A news release from the utility stated it had to turn off some power to merge the system into one transmission line.

“This process may take from one to three hours to complete. Once completed, we will return power service back to all customers whose feeders were previously energized,” the release stated.

GPA reiterated that the power grid may be unstable during restoration and recovery processes after a storm.

“Please be assured that once your feeder/circuit has been energized, your power will return, even as interruptions or outages happen,” the release stated. “GPA will make every effort to have power restored as quickly as possible to our customers. Once full restoration is completed around the island, the system will stabilize and less power interruptions will occur.”