The Vigilance Committee, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring compliance with the Open Government Law and Sunshine Reform Act on Guam, is seeking documents from the Chamorro Land Trust Commission and the State Historic Preservation Office. One request pertains to the CLTC administrative director and the other request was prompted by the denial of records pertaining to ancient burial sites.

The committee sent a letter Tuesday to CLTC Chairman John F. Reyes Jr. requesting release of the report he developed regarding an incident in February. In that incident, a land agent alleged that CLTC Administrative Director Jack Hattig III coerced her into including an illegal land application transfer option. Hattig said he did not coerce the land agent but included his own recommendation in her report.

The commission went into a closed-door meeting to discuss the report. Reyes said he also discussed the report with Hattig with the presence of CLTC's legal counsel. Reyes said the matter has been addressed and the expectation moving forward is that "clarity, cooperation and transparency" need to be realized.

The Vigilance Committee also requested documents related to the executive session and other matters.

The other issue involves acting Preservation Officer Carlotta Leon Guerrero. She is being asked to disclose records to another news organization related to burial sites at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, citing the National Historic Preservation Act.

The committee requested records showing the preservation officer had the authority to enforce the NHPA.