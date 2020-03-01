Transparency in pay increases of board, commission appointees sought

Few people appeared to testify on Bill 151-35 on Friday afternoon, gathering interest from just the Guam Housing Urban Renewal Authority, Guam Economic Development Authority, a former senator, and a government accountability advocate.

Bill 151 would affect the boards and commissions of all autonomous agencies on Guam, specifically salary adjustments for employees appointed by these commissions.

The bill requires a certificate from the board or commission chairperson, affirming that the salary adjustment was discussed and adopted in a "properly called and noticed open and public meeting, a quorum being present and minutes being recorded."

No salary adjustment can take effect until after the certificate has sat with the Legislature for 90 days. Similarly, the resolution for the adjustment shall be transmitted to the legislative speaker along with the certificate no later than 90 days before the Legislature adjourns.

Sen. Clynt Ridell introduced the measure.

"The genesis of this bill came after news broke of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities giving illegal closed-door raises to the upper management of the utilities. After that news came out, former Sen. Robert Klitzkie gave me a call and recommended that I consider legislation that would create more transparency on boards and commissions," Ridgell said.

Klitzkie also proposed language for the bill, he added.

"Had this law been on the books five years ago, it would have saved several citizens grief, embarrassment and the harsh embrace of the law," Klitzkie said in an apparent reference to the CCU.

Current and former members of the power and water commission have now been named in a civil suit brought by the Office of the Attorney General.

The 90-day period in Bill 151 gives the Legislature time to pursue actions if necessary, including hearings and roundtable discussions, Klitzkie said.

"Bill 151 is remedial legislation that would safeguard the public purse while providing a high degree of transparency. Please pass it forthwith," he added.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna supported the bill's intent but opposed it as written because it could have unintended consequences for the agency.

GHURA is 100% federally funded and the agency is already under stringent requirements imposed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, he added.

Bill 151 might restrict GHURA's autonomy and the budgetary authority over the agency, according to Topasna.

"Requiring the filing of a proposed certificate of the chair to be laying before the Legislature for 90 days ... may place us in a precarious position as any unspent funds at the end of the year may be recaptured by HUD," he said.

This might also mean a reduction in allotments for subsequent fiscal years, Topasna added.

But resident Ken Leon-Guerrero, whose testimony focused on salaries and adjustments for various agency heads, said it's doubtful the federal government would demand a few thousand in adjustments if they were looking at several million in lapsed funding due to inaction.

"It's easy to say we know federal grants and we know what the regulations are, but they're all different," Topasna said.

David John, chairman of the GEDA board, is in support of the bill's intent. John has been a GEDA board member for years and said from his recollection, "if we approve a salary adjustment for the administrator, we have done so in public meetings with public notices published according to open laws."

The bill's 90-day grace period also allows boards and commissions to catch issues and correct mistakes, he added.