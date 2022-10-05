Transparency raised in GMHA trustee’s confirmation hearing

Transparency at the island's only public hospital was a common talking point at Tuesday's appointment hearing for Teresa Damian Borja, a medical doctor nominated to serve on the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority board of trustees.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who presided over the hearing, made note of an arrest in September of Republican senatorial candidate Ken Leon-Guerrero, who attempted to remain in a closed meeting involving GMHA staff.

Leon-Guerrero said he had attended the meeting for about 1-1/2 hours as a stakeholder trying to find out more information on the construction of the new public hospital, which is part of a planned medical campus.

"According to Mr. (Leon-)Guerrero in a statement to the media, 'the meeting was full of public government officials talking about public policy, public health care policy, public lands, the public hospital and public financing.' According to GMH, the event was a training workshop with a firm called HDR Inc., ... and was about the island's hospital, not specifically a new hospital," Terlaje read from a document at the appointment hearing, adding that there is an upcoming oversight hearing on the proposed medical campus.

"Are you aware of this issue about public access to information and transparency regarding the public hospital and the board's role in facilitating transparency?" Terlaje asked Borja.

The doctor, who previously served as a GMHA board trustee from 2006 through 2010, said she was aware of the issue but that she isn't privy to current information on the matter.

Speaking instead of her prior experience at the board, Borja said members at the time received legal guidance on what they could and could not do, making mention of public sessions and executive sessions, in which privileged information is discussed.

But Terlaje noted that the GMHA meeting behind Leon-Guerrero's arrest was not an executive session.

"It was a hospital meeting and, from what I gather, they're talking about public financing. And that's what concerns me, ... If it's one of those cases. This is the issue right now with the public and GMH. We want to know what is happening up there. What are the plans, especially if they involve financing. What are the impacts to patients, what are the delays in fixing the facilities, things like that," Terlaje said.

"Every single member of our community wants to see the hospital succeed, ... but we're going to criticize the hospital when we run into things like that, where we have issues with hiring transparency or questionable things. The trustees, I say, get control of that and be active and involved and make sure that you are the policy setters for the hospital," the speaker added.

The development of a new medical campus, which would ultimately include a new public hospital and other health care facilities, has been a chief project for the governor's administration.

Cost estimates have gone up to about $800 million for a new hospital facility.

The governor had written to the Office of Insular Affairs, within the U.S. Department of the Interior, a little more than a year ago requesting $3 million to obtain assistance from the Army Corps of Engineers in conducting a planning charrette for a new medical campus.

In July, The Guam Daily Post requested any responses that the governor's office may have received for that request, but, based on the feedback, it appears there have been none.

In May 2021, the Guam Economic Development Authority tasked consultant Matrix Design Group with preparing a Medical and Public Health Services Action Plan. The performance period was slated to end Aug. 30, 2022, according to GEDA's task order. Some deliverables are available today, but the health care campus master plan is not.

The new public hospital wasn't the only matter discussed Tuesday.

The speaker stated that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services visited GMH recently and that she was hoping to hear the purpose of the visit, as well as some of the preliminary findings.

"I haven't received that, either, and I am hoping that you, as trustees, would discuss this and whatever is possible to disclose that you will make it a board policy to disclose. No runaround and whatnot. We have gotten better because of CMS, because of them telling us you need to do better in these areas. And so, I just say bring us all along," Terlaje said.

Sen. Joanne Brown indicated there isn't enough open dialogue about how officials are ensuring quality health care on island, and care that the community can afford.

"This is the level of engagement for the most part. And this is not the most productive," Brown said, referring to the public hearing style of forum. "When you see above-step recruitment for things that we don't look at as critical and then other critical things are not addressed or they're left behind, you wonder why. And then that erosion of confidence continues. And there's a lot of good people working hard every day that keep that place together, but when these other things happen that are distracting, then you really wonder what's the priority."