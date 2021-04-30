Transshipment task force bill, fishermen's co-op resolution move forward

A measure to establish a transshipment task force and a resolution supporting funding efforts for the construction of an expanded Guam Fishermen's Cooperative facility were addressed by lawmakers Thursday morning, before they recessed for the day to prepare for the State of the Judiciary address today.

Bill 2-36, the transshipment task force legislation, would bring together various government and business entities to develop a plan to implement a transshipment industry on island, with the hope of diversifying Guam's tourism-reliant economy, which had been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developing transshipment infrastructure presents opportunities to explore other industries, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, the main sponsor of the bill, said Thursday.

"I had discussed this with the previous Trump administration and got their initial support, as well as the now Biden administration when I met with their now senior advisor for economic recovery, to not only use Guam as a shipping hub but also as an assembly point for raw materials," Barnes said.

"With Guam being a U.S. territory, it would be beneficial to assemble goods here as a source market for raw materials is right in our backyard, and that the finished product would not be subject to import taxes to the United States," she added.

The presidents or designees of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Filipino Community of Guam, Korean Chamber of Commerce Guam Contractors Association were added in as nonvoting members to the task force.

The president of the University of Guam, director of the Department of Agriculture and director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans or their designees were also added into the task force in light of research considerations, and biosecurity and environmental concerns that come with transshipment.

"The director of the Department of Agriculture is charged with overseeing the biosecurity issues and I think this is something we need to be aware of and also have measures in place to prevent any kind of invasive species that can really cause havoc to our coral reefs and our terrestrial environments," said Sen. Sabina Perez, who proffered the amendments to include the government members.

Resolution 63-36, which requests Congress to support community project funding for the construction of an expanded fishermen's cooperative facility. It was introduced at the request of Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas to support efforts in Washington, D.C., to seek funding for the project.

The total cost of the project is about $6.8 million. About $3 million is funded with an additional $995,000 provided by the Port Authority of Guam for the construction of a sea wall. With about $3 million still needed, and given Guam's economic and financial standing, the opportunity to apply for federal funding is one that Speaker Therese Terlaje, who authored the resolution, believes should not be missed.

The resolution is sponsored by all lawmakers in the 36th Guam Legislature.

Both measures proceeded to the third reading file, landing them closer to a vote and joining 10 other bills and resolutions.