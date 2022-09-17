Customers of Lagu Sanitation have experienced delays in trash collection, and some have mounted concerns over a buildup of filth on their properties.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Lagu Operations Manager Jackie Castro and General Manager Aimee Clark.

The managers said the company has been backlogged for about two weeks, but managed to get back on track Friday with the return of a collection vehicle that was previously out of commission.

Lagu has four working trucks, two that serve as backup and two that regularly operate northern and southern routes. Two trucks were undergoing maintenance prior to the one truck going offline.

That disabled truck needed the replacement of a wire harness and a head gasket, which Castro and Clark said fell victim to normal wear and tear. The company needed to order the part from off island, they said.

Right now, the company is back to normal operations, Castro and Clark said Friday. The managers said excess bagged trash that had piled up will be picked up for customers who are current on their billings.

But customers who are three months or more past due on payments won't have their trash picked up until they become current.

Lagu is willing to work with customers on payment plans, according to Castro and Clark.

Lagu owns a fleet of eight trucks, but half are retired, leaving a working fleet of four, which are used regularly, the two managers said.

Not isolated

Lagu isn't the only trash pickup service on Guam experiencing equipment issues.

The Guam Solid Waste Authority spent about $620,000 for maintenance between October 2021 and June 2022. Maintenance costs are high due to using old vehicles that require constant repairs, GSWA said.

GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike stated during an Aug. 25 board meeting that he hoped to mitigate the agency's maintenance costs with the arrival of new vehicles, but that doesn't appear to be in the near future.

The agency issued a bid for cabover trucks, which was paused after coming under protest. Slike said he was confident the issue would be resolved in the agency's favor, but even under a best-case scenario, it would more than likely be the end of 2024 before any new trucks arrive on Guam.

GSWA board Chair Andrew Gayle expressed some visible concern with that estimate, but Slike explained that it would be more expensive to procure equipment locally.

"And I need that money to keep whatever I got rolling for the next 2-1/2 years," Slike said.

GSWA also plans to publish a bid for electric vehicles, which Slike said might provide an opportunity for faster delivery and availability, compared to diesel vehicles, since "everybody" is wanting and waiting for diesel trucks to address their own fleet needs.

"Because nobody is really asking for the electrics, there may be an inventory of them that we can take advantage of," Slike said at the August meeting.