There are five operable dump trucks in the Guam Solid Waste Authority fleet that service roughly 20,000 customers, but if one was to break down, it could mean biweekly trash collection and unsightly garbage littering neighborhoods across the island.

"This change in service will only be initiated if the refuse truck count stays at or falls below four large refuse trucks. With that number, there is simply not enough hours in the day to manage the required truck hours to mathematically collect a normal route,” GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike, told The Guam Daily Post.

Slike reported to GSWA board members in their last meeting that the authority was headed into the red financially, despite current revenues exceeding expenditures by $54,000. And if the concerns arising from its aging trucks degraded to a worst-case scenario, adjustments would need to be made to keep trash collection going.

Residential customers of GSWA receive a 95-gallon trash bin, and, if interested, a 95-gallon recycle bin. The bins are larger than the standard 65-gallon receptacles provided in other automated collection programs.

According to GSWA, current data shows the trash generated by an estimated 42,000 households is the same as the amount generated by the 21,000 residential accounts paying for weekly trash collections.

Because of this, GSWA believes the bins provided to customers now remain sufficient, especially if recycle collection efforts are suspended during the ongoing trash truck shortage.

The additional receptacle, normally used for recycling, would instead be used for normal household waste, in consideration of collections dropping to once every other week.

"On a weekly basis, bin sharing is occurring to a large degree. GSWA is considering temporarily suspending recycling collection during the truck shortage situation. The majority of GSWA customers would have two bins to store refuse,” Slike said.

If the scenario plays out, this wouldn’t be the first time GSWA substituted recycle bins for trash receptacles during a challenging period. GSWA experienced a trash cart shortage last year.

"Because of the shortage of trash carts, customers were provided with recycle carts that were converted to temporary trash carts. GSWA is currently in the process of delivering the correct trash carts and allowing the recycle carts to be used for its intended purpose,” Slike said.

GSWA received a shipment of 968 carts at the beginning of the year and will be submitting another order for the same number of trash carts and recycle bins, Slike said.

Biweekly trash collection could, however, still result in trash accumulating on island streets, Slike said, as “the extra trash will have to remain at curb.”

GSWA noted that excess trash could be managed by the utilization of the three transfer stations, which means customers may need to take an extra trip, and spend additional money, to dispose of their excess waste.