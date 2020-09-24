Angilie De Alba, a front-line public health worker on Guam, is on a mission to accompany the remains of her dad, who died of non-COVID-19-related causes, to his homeland in the Philippines. De Alba has secured the paperwork for her dad's remains to be flown out of Guam, but as an American citizen, she has found herself unable to travel.

Jonah Chelle Macaspac is a U.S. military veteran who started her journey from Colorado to the Philippines, to bury her dad, when her transit stopover on Guam turned out to be the beginning of a nightmare while she grieves. Macaspac is stuck in a Guam quarantine site after she was stopped from continuing on to her flight to Manila because of a new Philippine government rule.

These two women don't know each other. But in their common grief, they have hit the same bureaucratic wall in their efforts to give their departed fathers a proper funeral in their homeland.

Though Filipino by heritage, they hold American passports. Until recently, U.S. passport holders didn't need a visa to enter the Philippines if they were visiting for no more than 30 days, but the rules have suddenly changed.

As of Aug. 9, the Philippine government states: "Foreign nationals, regardless of nationality, cannot enter the Philippines without a valid visa at this time. The visa can be secured through the Embassy of the Philippines located in or accredited to your country of residence." Minor children and foreign spouses of Filipinos are exempt, it states.

Key to De Alba and Macaspac's ability to continue on their journey to Manila is for the Philippine Consulate on Guam to provide them with the proper documentation. According to Philippine government rules, foreign travelers can seek the issuance of a travel document in times of need, such as the death of a loved one. Part of the problem, as De Alba and Macaspac found out separately, is the Philippine Consulate on Guam is closed.

Guam's Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 has been mentioned to them as a reason for the closure. When at least one of them sought help from the Guam governor's office and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, however, they received replies from consulate staff. But the replies did not result in getting the help they need.

They have both reached out by phone, email and social media, but the Philippine Consulate has been unable to help them.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the Philippine Consulate on Guam on Wednesday, but no response was provided as of press time.

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, on its website, advises American citizens traveling to Manila to get a Philippine visa. As De Alba and Macaspac have found out in their respective cases, it's not that simple.

Told to reacquire Philippine citizenship

De Alba said she was told, that instead of a Philippine visa, she would have to reacquire her Philippine citizenship in order to enter. Because she was born in the Philippines, getting a visa isn't enough, she was told. Reacquiring Filipino citizenship is a process that can take months – about six months in some cases.

At one time she was also told to mail her U.S. passport so they could issue a travel document, something she's reluctant to do as she's heard stories of lost mail. She works in the same building that houses the Philippine Consulate on Guam, and she has knocked at its doors, but has had no luck in getting her problem resolved.

For someone in a race against time to bury a parent, acquiring Philippine citizenship is not going to work.

Still, De Alba tried to apply even when the Philippine consular office on Guam was closed.

She was told by phone to go to a post office to mail her money order payment and paperwork.

"I did my part today, lined up at the post office for 2.5 hours, paid for postal money order and mailed my documents for same-day delivery and today I received a call from same staff handling the dual citizenship and has turned me down informing me he cannot process my papers at this time as they need to wait for the governor to lift (the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1)," she wrote to The Guam Daily Post.

"It feels as though the Philippine representative has abandoned our family and those in need to travel for hardship," De Alba said. "I cannot grieve properly and am unable (to) comprehend that they can assist in clearing mortuary clearances but suspend other duties they are sworn to do."

Transit traveler stuck

For Macaspac, the traveler from Colorado, her desperation to travel to the Philippines began Sept. 17.

On her way to a civilian job at Fort Carson, an Army base near Colorado Springs, she got a phone call from her brother, who is training in the U.S. Navy. Their father was critically ill in the Philippines.

Less than an hour later, she got another call, this time from the Philippines.

"This time all I heard is screaming and crying. They stated he collapsed ... which sounds like he got a heart attack."

Not long after that call, Macaspac's father died.

A day later, she was booked on a flight from Colorado Springs to Manila. The flight involved a stop in Honolulu, where she was joined by her mother. They both traveled from Honolulu to Guam for a one-day layover before the final leg to the Philippines.

They were brought to the government of Guam quarantine site at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam to stay for a day and then bused back to the airport. To her surprise, Macaspac wasn't allowed to board because she holds an American passport that didn't have a Philippine visa stamp. She told the United Airlines crew she wasn't told this was required when she boarded in Colorado. She claimed an airline staff rolled her eyes, suggesting she was making excuses to avoid staying at the quarantine site. Having lived in Honolulu, being in quarantine even in a beachfront hotel is not something to be desired, though she is thankful to the local government for the free accommodation, she said.

Her mother, who holds a Philippine passport, was allowed to continue on to Manila.

Macaspac has been stuck on Guam since Sept. 20.

With the help of Guam Public Health, she got in touch with the Philippine Consulate on island. She said she was told she would have to apply for dual Philippine citizenship to be a Filipino again. That's not an option for the U.S. military veteran because doing so would jeopardize her civilian job in the Department of Defense.

She kept screenshots of the conversations with the Philippine consular staff member she was in touch with.

At one point, Macaspac was told it would cost her more than $4,800 to rebook her ticket to continue on to Manila. The airline later reconsidered, but her travel date to Manila, which was Sept. 28, was canceled as of Wednesday.

This unexpected turn of events has left her pleading for help.

"My father passed away and currently in a freezer in Manila. ... I just want to see my dad. ... I am begging you, please, let our pleas be heard," she wrote, in part, to the Philippine Consulate.

Last wishes

COVID-19-related restrictions have made travel more difficult for many who must travel overseas, but in their time of loss, these two women are hoping for a breakthrough, that their pleas for assistance would somehow be heard.

In the case of De Alba, the Guam front-line worker, her dad died at Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 15, four days after his birthday. Her father Gil De Alba's wish was to be brought back to the Philippines, which was home until he moved to Guam to work in the construction industry more than three decades ago.

The family doesn't have a memorial plan on Guam and would like to bring his remains home.

Need to say goodbye

They're not the only ones in travel limbo on Guam.

There are American citizens who don't live on Guam but are stranded here, some in quarantine and others in temporary accommodations.

The Guam Daily Post has learned of at least two families who were bound for the Philippines but became stuck on Guam during their transit because of the change in travel rules in the Philippines.

And some of the Americans who are stuck here on Guam have no home, no family and no community to turn to.

'Please, do your jobs'

Cari Nakagawa, a Guam resident, also has been desperately seeking a way to travel to the Philippines with her children. Her dad is in the Philippines.

"My dad is dying in the hospital," she said. "His organs are failing. It's just a matter of time. He is hanging on and I've been trying to call him, I said, 'Dad, me and my kids are trying to get documents to travel.' ... I said, 'Please hang on.'"

Nakagawa's siblings, who are based in the mainland United States, are counting on her to make the trip to the Philippines for their goodbyes to their dad because distance-wise she's closer.

She's a U.S. permanent resident and still holds a Philippine passport. However, her children have U.S. passports and she can't leave her dependent children, ages 13 and 20, on Guam because there are no other relatives here to care for them.

She said she has been calling the Philippine Consulate. So far, there's no resolution on being able to bring her kids on the trip with her.

She has also reached out to the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs.

There's been no progress on that end, either.

Filipinos on Guam count on the Philippine Consulate here to do their duty, Nakagawa said.

"Please, do your jobs," she said.