Travelers who transited through hot spots subject to quarantine at government sites

Although the United States as a whole is not being designated as a "hot spot" at this time, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's physicians' advisory group is monitoring the rise in cases for individual states and counties, the Joint Information Center stated.

A Department of Public Health and Social Services memo states "persons entering Guam by air or sea from international hotspots or from international non-hot spots and domestic locations shall be subject to quarantine locations for a period of 14 days."

Those who have traveled – including layovers – in hotspot locations within the past two weeks prior to arrival on Guam are considered to be at higher risk and are subject to quarantine at a government quarantine facility, the JIC stated.

A “hot spot” is defined as a country or location with COVID-19 cases doubling less than every 30 days.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 44 individuals for COVID-19 on Monday and zero tested positive.

There have been 185 COVID-19 cases confirmed through testing. Guam had five deaths, 169 released from isolation, and 11 active cases as of Monday.

As of Monday, the following have been identified as hot spots:

Continents/regions:

• Africa

• Middle East

• South America

Individual countries in Asia/Pacific:

• Bangladesh

• India

• Indonesia

• Philippines

• Nepal

Hotspot locations will be updated no less than weekly and can be found on the DPHSS website at http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19-dphss-mandatory-quarantine-procedures

Expanded COVID-19 testing continues

Public Health and its partners continue to offer free testing. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. If your village is not listed, proceed to a neighboring village for testing. Bring an ID, if one is available. The expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be on:

June 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Piti Mayor’s Office

June 17, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Santa Rita Senior Center

June 18, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning

June 23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the GPD Police Koban parking lot next to Barrigada Community Center

June 24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office

June 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the parking lot between the St. Francis Church and the St. Francis School