Traveling to CNMI from Guam or vice versa?

Fully vaccinated travelers between Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands can skip quarantine upon arrival in either location if they can show proof of being fully COVID-19 vaccinated in Guam or the CNMI.

The agreement between the two jurisdictions went into effect on May 27.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and the CNMI Commonwealth Healthcare Center mutually agreed to accept official immunization records as proof of COVID-19 vaccination for passengers seeking exemption from quarantine upon arrival in Guam.

The agreement was signed by Guam DPHSS Director Art San Agustin and CHCC CEO Esther Muna.

For those entering the CNMI, these official immunization records represent one of the requirements to be eligible for no quarantine.

A person is deemed fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

Here's how it works:

Passengers arriving on Guam, who were fully vaccinated in the CNMI, are to present their photo ID, such as passport, driver's license or other state-issued ID, along with their CNMI Immunization Registry Official Immunization Record upon arrival.

Individuals presenting their CNMI Immunization Registry Official Immunization Record upon arrival may be exempt from quarantine.

All passengers traveling to the CNMI must complete the health declaration form online prior to arrival. The form is available at governor.gov.mp/covid-19/travel.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated on Guam are encouraged to submit their online application at least 72 hours prior to arrival and through this application, upload their Lifetime Guam Immunization Record WebIZ Form.

Passengers who complete their health declaration form less than 72 hours before arrival or onsite will be processed in the order their application was received.

The agreement remains in effect until the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency, or the DPHSS director or the CHCC executive director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations.

At present, travelers who are not fully vaccinated are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival on Guam.

Only those fully vaccinated with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine can be exempted from quarantine.