The U.S. Department of the Treasury has signed a memorandum of understanding necessary to begin paying reparations to Guam's World War II survivors.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to make the official announcement at 11 a.m. this morning during the official signing ceremony.

Leon Guerrero signed Bill 181-35 into law in early January, creating a local fund to pay war claims, with the goal of issuing the first check by the end of the month.

The MOU with the Treasury Department, which sets out an administrative process for the payment of claims, must be executed before the law can take effect.

Bill 181-35 is interim legislation, paying war claims through local funds while a congressional solution to a technical flaw in the World War II Loyalty Recognition Act moves forward.

The local funding source comes from local matching funds for Medicaid that were reimbursed by the federal government after Guam was awarded a 100% share through the federal Medicare Assistance Percentage program.

She previously said that between $13 million and $14 million in local funds have been set aside to pay claims.