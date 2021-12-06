The U.S. Department of the Treasury is reviewing funding levels allocated to U.S. jurisdictions for their Emergency Rental Assistance programs, according to discussions at Thursday's meeting of Guam's Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs.

The Guam ERA program at the Department of Administration has so far spent about $7.9 million in federal funding to help residents pay rent and other obligations, but still has about $22 million to expend until Sept. 30 of next year.

DOA Deputy Director Bernie Gines stated Thursday that an improvement plan was submitted to the Treasury on Nov. 16.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Basically, what they were looking for is for all states and territories to take a look at the allocation of funds that were given to each jurisdiction, and along with that we had to do a reporting of whether we met what the requirements were, and then also kind of see where we can improve," Gines said.

The $33.6 million awarded to Guam for the ERA program was not requested by the territory, she said.

"There was no data used. Basically, what we feel what was used by U.S. Treasury was population counts," Gines said. "So now, U.S. Treasury is taking a look at whether or not certain states or jurisdiction were underfunded or overfunded. Like I said, they requested for everyone to submit a plan. We submitted that. Hopefully we'll receive word."

Gines said Thursday that they anticipate not needing to return any funding to the federal government.

"But certainly, the guidelines may or may not change," she said.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who chairs the interagency council, noted that Guam relies on tourism for a significant portion of its economy and it's conceivable that there were individuals previously ineligible for ERA, perhaps due to other assistance that is now "drying up," such as the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which ended in September.

"So maybe we can impress upon Treasury not to downward adjust us yet. I think the issue is trying to make sure we get eligible households to apply," Tenorio said.

Unofficial arrangements

The lieutenant governor also touched on the issue of unofficial or undocumented lease arrangements.

The ERA program is now on its fourth cycle. There have been a total of 4,110 applications, of which 1,774 were deemed ineligible.

"Have you been able to break that down, how many are ineligible because of – maybe it was income, how many because they were not able to demonstrate a relation to the pandemic, and maybe how many of them might be sitting in that batch of unofficial rental (base)?" Tenorio asked Thursday.

According to the discussion, disqualification based on the landlord not having a business license was lower than 10%.

"What we've done was we've allowed for assistance for utilities, if they were in arrears. Simply because (landlords) do need the license in order for us to pay out for rent," said Viki Lindlau, special projects coordinator for the ERA program.

Tenorio said they would bookmark the issue and follow up with the Department of Revenue and Taxation and legal counsel.

"I just want to make sure that we integrate and do what we can to document these, but on top of that, make sure that we understand what the protections are or some of the things that as a government we need to address to make sure that we resolve those kind of things," Tenorio said.

"To be frank, if you're receiving income, you have to report it. ... And this is actually the best time that landlords should come clean. ... We do have (gross receipts tax) waivers for these homeowners in the rental market ... but we need to also make sure people are providing a legal and safe housing option," he said.

Gines said some concerns discussed with applicants are that there may be some residences that "may not be up to par."