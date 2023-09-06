An elderly couple's experience with the Guam Police Department is one they'll take to their grave after they said they became victims of police brutality.

"This trauma that we went through at our age is something that I'm going to say with conviction now, that we will take with us to our grave. We've never been treated so badly, so savagely, so without regard, and disrespect during this ordeal," Veronica Patao, 65, told The Guam Daily Post on Monday afternoon.

The ordeal Veronica Patao is taking to local media occurred Thursday, Aug. 31, at around 2 p.m. when she and her husband, 66-year-old John Patao, went to the Dededo police precinct to follow up and give information about a prior assault complaint they had filed against a person known to them.

The couple said they are both medically disabled and listed several ailments including sciatica. Veronica Patao has thyroid throat cancer and suffers from seizures. John Patao, a retired U.S. Army veteran, has a degenerative joint disease and a traumatic brain injury.

They are alleging they were subjected to inhumane treatment after seemingly becoming suspects in the police investigation they were trying to assist.

Husband detained

When the couple of 20 years arrived at the Dededo precinct, John Patao entered to report they knew the location of the person they had filed an assault complaint against.

The Pataos explained since filing the report they had consistently followed up with police regarding the investigation.

While her husband was inside the precinct, Veronica Patao said, she waited in the car for about 30 minutes when an officer approached the vehicle asking for her to come inside. Veronica Patao said she complied and went in expecting to see her husband.

Instead, she learned John Patao was in a holding cell.

In shock, Veronica Patao questioned why her husband was being held and was then brought to a separate room.

"He proceeded to say, 'I'm holding your husband on the assault allegations against the both of you,'" recalled Veronica Patao an officer telling her.

The conversation confused her. She told the Post she ended up with more questions than answers as the officer left and returned with a document Veronica Patao was asked to sign.

Along with being confused about the whole situation, Veronica Patao said she didn't have her glasses and so could not read the document. She asked the officer to explain it to her.

'I was scared'

She said the officer, in response, gave no information about the document and refused to explain, which led Veronica Patao to tell him several times she wouldn't be signing it.

The last time Veronica Patao refused, she said, she told the officer in a stern voice, "I'm not signing no paper."

"He got up off the chair agitated and angry, and the door was still closed, and he walked up to the door and punched it from within ... and this is the part that I cannot still be able to process and accept in my mind, because he punched that door and he says, 'Who the f--- do you think you are?,'" Veronica Patao said.

She said he repeated the question multiple times.

"I started to be really afraid. ... I was scared, because he's a police officer and his demeanor and his rage in that moment really scared me, and I started to tremble and feel very threatened in that room," Veronica Patao said.

Tears streamed down her face as she continued to recount her experience for the Post. She said the officer again requested that she sign the document she wasn't able to read. She again refused, even after another officer – a supervisor, according to Veronica Patao – came in and made the same demand.

As a result of her refusal, officers asked her to secure her belongings - all the while officers continued their verbal abuse, she said.

On Monday, she told the Post she still did not know what the paperwork was for.

'So dehumanized, so demoralized'

The last time she refused to sign the document, she said, her voice became stern.

That's when her encounter with police turned physically threatening, she said.

"When I came across with that very stern (voice) ... and I looked up at him, he got so angry with me that he pushed the table up into my chest, which caused me to lose my balance ... and I fell down ... and hit my head on the floor," Veronica Patao said, pausing throughout to gather her thoughts, crying as she detailed the alleged events for the Post.

One of Veronica Patao's medical conditions, she said, causes her to have seizures. She believes she lost consciousness briefly, but recalled laying on the ground on her side, crying and vomiting.

"I said, 'I can't breathe.' I was gasping for air," she told the Post. "I remember he was standing next to me and I could see, when I was on the floor, his shoes. And he was very close to me and in that moment ... I really thought he was going to kick me."

While on the floor, Veronica Patao heard the officer leave and began relaying to her husband that she couldn't breathe.

John Patao said he explained to the officers who came to his cell that his wife was having a seizure.

"I was yelling to her from the cell where I was, and I could hear everything that was going on. I even could tell that she was on her seizure," he said. "And I felt very helpless, and I could not help her from where I was. I started breaking down to where I can't do nothing."

Veronica Patao estimated she was on the ground for about 20 to 25 minutes. At one point, she remembered hearing officers come back in and showing no sympathy.

"In the midst of that ... it sounded like they were laughing. And I heard one of the officers say, 'She's just faking it. ... Leave her there,'" Veronica Patao said.

She said the doubts spoken by officers came after they heard her husband tell them of her medical condition.

"I never felt so dehumanized, so demoralized, so like garbage - like I'm nothing on that floor," she added.

Hospitalization and confinement

Eventually Veronica Patao received medical treatment and was taken to the hospital.

Police officers, she said, continued to accompany her during her stay.

While Veronica Patao did not return to the precinct until 11 p.m. the same day, John Patao remained in a holding cell for a total of about nine hours.

He told the Post that, for someone with his medical conditions, that was an extremely long time to be sitting down.

John Patao was seated for his interview with the Post, but had to stand up after about 45 minutes due to pain.

"I almost collapsed twice in that cell because, like I said, I couldn't hold my upper body when I was trying to stand up. And I was in so much pain," John Patao recalled.

Although the ordeal was already worse than the elderly couple had ever expected, they said it didn't end there.

When Veronica Patao returned from the hospital, the pair were booked by the police.

John Patao learned he would be released. Veronica Patao, however was booked and confined - transferred to a jail cell under the Department of Corrections.

Veronica Patao was told she'd have to appear before a judge at 3 p.m. the next day, and expected to be charged. But an hour before she was scheduled to appear before a judge, she was released and ultimately was not charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

'I could be targeted'

The couple, who describe themselves as law-abiding citizens who participate in humanitarian efforts around the island, said they're still reeling from their ordeal with police.

Since their detention, the couple said they've been breaking down emotionally, and wake up crying in the middle of the night.

Veronica Patao told the Post she had never seen her husband cry before in their 20 years of marriage.

GPD, already facing an allegation of police brutality reported last month, has lost the trust of the couple - perhaps completely, they told the Post.

"My trust to feel safe - that they are there to serve and protect the community – myself and my family's, it's minimized on so many levels," Veronica Patao said.

She said she and her husband are now on edge when they see a patrol vehicle on the road.

"He's in fear of retribution, or I could get pulled over. I could be targeted," Veronica Patao said.

By sharing their allegations so publicly, the husband and wife hope they will help those who have also been victims of police brutality.

"In my mind, and my thinking – that there are others out there that suffer in silence, and afraid or retribution or retaliation – I'm not afraid because ... I surrendered to God and he will protect me moving forward, however this continues to go," Veronica Patao said.

The Pataos since their experience said they have been in touch with their lawyer and may seek justice through the legal system and by making a report with the FBI.

Barnett mulls oversight hearing

Sen. Chris Barnett, the legislative chair of public safety, told the Post on Monday he had heard about the alleged incident and was told by acting Police Chief Joseph Carbullido that Internal Affairs is "looking into it," but in the meantime one of the officers in question remains on duty.

He commended the couple for having the "courage" to come forward.

"This incident and others in recent media reports tarnish the hard work of the many good men and women in blue who serve our island," he said. "Law enforcement is held to a higher standard. When that standard is not met, the public loses trust in our police force."

According to the Pataos, they were also contacted by Barnett who explained he is looking at holding an oversight hearing for the police department.

On Tuesday GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed with the Post Carbullido "has taken immediate action and ordered an Internal Affairs Investigations.

"Maj. Carbullido is committed to transparency and upholding public trust addressing the issue proactively without delay," Savella stated.

"It is important to remember that the accused officer is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Guam Police Department remains dedicated to diligently serving the community, ensuring public safety, and fostering trust," Savella added.