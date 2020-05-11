Tree falls on power lines in Piti; other issues cause power outages from Asan to Chalan Pago

The Guam Power Authority crews are removing a tree that fell on power lines near Piti today. GPA anticipates the removal and the repair of the lines could take several hours, which means a four- to six- hour outage for about 38 customers for customers from Piti to Asan.

GPA Dispatchers have received reports from customers in various areas who have been experiencing interruptions of power services, since earlier this morning due to inclement weather conditions, according to a press release. Customers using backup generators, are asked to ensure main breakers are in the open position to ensure the safety of the GPA crews working on the lines.

GPA said crews are also responding to:

• A downed static line in the Nimitz Hill – Turner Road area;

• Power outages in the Inalado/entrance to Pago Bay and customers in the surrounding areas.

GPA crews are patrolling the lines and to make emergency repairs as necessary, then restore power as quickly and as safely as possible, the release states.

The agency isn't disconnecting power service at this time and has extended the suspension of power utility disconnections for non-payment through May 30, and for as long as the governor’s emergency executive order remains in place.