Tree-planting, cleanup events offer youths work experience

In an effort to maintain and clear debris caused by Typhoon Mawar, the Governor's Summer Youth Employment Program, or GSYEP, has organized two beautifying initiatives, the governor's office announced in a press release.

The program's two initiatives consist of a tree-planting event July 29 at the Mannell Watershed Site in Malesso’ and a Day of Service cleanup scheduled for Aug. 2 along the island's roadways and parks, which include Paseo de Susana Park, East and West Hagåtña, and Nimitz Beach. According to the release, both events will commence at 8 a.m.

In addition to gaining practical entry-level work experience, enhancing interpersonal skills and receiving mentorship, GSYEP is a program for youth participants who invest 30 hours a week in approximately 80 different government agencies on Guam and is a five-week program for teens ages 14 to 17.

Interns this year are particularly interested in island and agency recovery, Adelup said in the release, adding that three tons of trash were collected during the cleanup last year.

“Every year we are seeing an overwhelming demand for this summer employment program, and we are proud of our island’s youth for using their summer months to gain valuable work experience,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in the release. “Over 1,800 of our teens are working in over 120 government organizations, and this event will unite them for a day of service and provide them an opportunity to come together for a common goal to keep Guam clean.”

Members who attend the tree-planting event will assist in replanting any trees that may have been uprooted by the typhoon, Adelup said in the release.

While gloves and trash bags will be supplied, interested community members are asked to wear suitable clothes for these activities and each bring a water bottle.

For more information, call the Guam State Clearinghouse at 671-473-1157.