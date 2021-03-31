Jury trial is underway in the Superior Court of Guam for a man accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl known to him.

Defendant Philips James Sablan, 52, appeared before Judge Dana Gutierrez for day one of his trial on Tuesday.

Both the prosecution and defense presented their opening statements to the jury.

"The victim is currently 9 years old. She was 8 when it happened," said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown. "What these witnesses are going to tell you is that in early May, the victim was at the defendant's housing crying. The defendant's girlfriend said what's wrong, and that's when she told her that he has been touching her and playing with his chili in front of her."

The child then reported the allegations to her mother and the rest of the family soon found out, as well.

"She was in the defendant's room watching SpongeBob. He comes out of the bathroom and drops the towel, and plays with his penis in front of her. He also is successful in touching her vagina. It's expected she will testify that this was not the only incident. There were other incidents," he said. "What does she have to gain? What does she have to benefit? She was an 8-year-old girl. ... The people will ask you to find the defendant guilty."

Defense attorney David Highsmith reminded the jury that the government must use evidence in the case to prove the allegations against Sablan.

"The charge is simply an accusation. It is not necessarily true. When you hear the evidence you will find that Mr. Sablan is not guilty. He didn't do it," said Highsmith. "I ask that you make up your mind, that after you hear everyone about this whole incident ... this is not a nice case. This is a nasty case because you have to determine whether this little girl is telling the truth."

Highsmith told the jury that the witness testimony may not be pleasant.

"The government only has the girl's testimony (as evidence)," he said, as he asked the jury to find his client not guilty.

Sablan is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the child told police that Sablan inappropriately touched her genital area over her clothes, and that he showed her his genitals.

Sablan denied the allegations, according to court documents state.

Trial is ongoing with the government calling its witnesses up to testify on the stand.