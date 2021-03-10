Trial got underway in the Superior Court of Guam for a man who stands accused of repeatedly molesting and raping a young girl known to him for several years.

Defendant Duane Arthur Dungca, 39, appeared for the first day of his trial before Judge Dana Gutierrez on Tuesday.

Dungca was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police she was sexually assaulted when she was between 8 and 13 years old.

“She’s going to tell you about her family, about herself a little bit. She’s 16 years old now. She is going to tell you about what happened to her between her and Duane Dungca,” said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown during his opening statements to the jury.

The prosecuting attorney told the jury that the alleged sexual assaults began about eight years ago when the victim was only 8.

“It did not stop until she was 13,” Brown said.

He said the child didn’t tell anyone about the alleged incidents until she was 15. She told her mother but the allegations were not immediately reported to Guam police, Brown said.

“They found out way late in the game,” he said. “A mother and father are supposed to protect their children and keep them safe. That position of control should not be abused.”

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori told the jury that the victim is lying.

“Duane Dungca is a loving father of three children,” said Hattori. “Three witnesses will testify that they saw nothing unusual between Duane and (the victim). We believe the evidence will show that the mother did everything she could to protect her daughter.”

He contends his client is innocent.

“It’s going to be a very difficult trial because there is no corroborating evidence or witnesses who say she suffered any injuries,” he said. “We are here to show the underlying facts that the allegations she made are false. ... She made it up and it’s all lies because she was upset with (the defendant).”