Sohlanse Roponei Jr. wiped tears from his eyes as Day 1 of his trial got underway in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

Roponei is accused of sexually assaulting a girl known to him when the child was between the ages of 8 and 10. The victim is now 15.

"It's important to take the allegations of a young girl very seriously," Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto said during opening statements. "She was so young that she didn't even realize it was wrong. We would not be here if the older brother hadn't found a screenshot on her iPad of an Instagram message the defendant sent apologizing for what he did in the past and wishing her happy birthday."

Canto added that, although the message and screenshot were later deleted, witness testimony would be enough for a guilty verdict.

Roponei faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Defense: 'Bad case' for prosecutors

Defense attorney Peter Santos told the jury that his client didn't do anything wrong.

"It's a bad case for the prosecution. You are only going to have circumstantial evidence and it's going to show that he is actually innocent," Santos said. "We are here because, when the victim concocted a lie, ... she did not know what else to do and couldn't back out of it."

Santos said Roponei wants to clear his name.

"The story is made up," Santos said. "When the victim first made the allegations, she wasn't believed by any of her family members. It's totally out of character for Sohlanse. The allegations weigh heavy on him because he didn't do anything."

Witness testimony

The victim's mother was among the first few witnesses the prosecution called to testify.

She said she was in a relationship with the defendant for about nine years before they split up last August.

The woman said she was shown a screenshot of the message her daughter said the defendant sent on Instagram.

"It's a message of him apologizing to my daughter for everything he has done. It was a lot that I read. ... It happened so fast and my son was getting mad," she said. The woman testified that she later confronted Roponei.

"He said no. And I asked him again and he started tearing and said, 'I wouldn't do that.'"

Two police officers who initially responded to the complaint also testified.

"During the interview, from her recollection (the victim) started to appear emotional and cried at several points," said Guam Police Department officer Javin Cruz.

Officer Mary Jane Raval, with the department's Domestic Abuse Response Team, testified that at no time did the girl appear to be lying.

Raval also interviewed the defendant.

"He denied the allegations of sexual assault toward the victim," said Raval. "He stated the message was not from him and was made by the victim and the mother deleted it."

Details of the case

On May 19, 2017, on the girl's birthday, Roponei allegedly sent an Instagram message apologizing for his actions. The girl saved the message on her iPad, which her brother allegedly saw a couple of weeks later. He brought his sister and the iPad to the mother but the mother deleted the message and the incident went unreported, documents state. The girl later moved out of her mother's house and went to live with her father.

On Feb. 21, 2019, the girl told her stepmother what had happened, documents state, and the woman then told the girl's father. He brought his daughter to the police station.

The police arrested Roponei months later on Nov. 5, 2019, documents state.