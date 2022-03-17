Trial begins today for a man accused in the murder of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

It took about two days for the parties to select a jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Rudy Quinata, who pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault and special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon, will appear before Judge Vernon Perez.

Quinata allegedly used a hammer to attack Sanchez, according to prosecutors.

Joyner Scott Sked, who was convicted of murder last month for her part in the killing, was accused of using a pair of scissors to stab Sanchez at least 23 times. During her trial, she denied any involvement in the death.

Sanchez’s body was found April 3, 2021, inside Quinata’s shack in Humåtak.

Both deny any involvement in the murder.