A trial date has not yet been finalized for Louis Anthony Vargas, the former airman accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in 2018.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola said she is still waiting for the Supreme Court of Guam to fully open the courts, as other cases are also awaiting trial.

"We were going into the third phase of this COVID pandemic situation and it seems we will push back again maybe another month," Sukola said. "Realistically, based on what I've been seeing ... it looks like nothing is going to happen until after Nov. 3."

Sukola said she did not know if trials will continue immediately after Nov. 3.

Vargas is set to return to court on July 27 for a follow-up hearing.

He is accused of assaulting a 9-year old girl at a Mangilao residence on July 26, 2018. Vargas was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual assault. All charges include a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.

Vargas is currently detained. He was previously released on his own recognizance, but violated the release conditions by traveling to the states. He was able to do so by failing to relinquish one of his two passports. Vargas said the trip was to visit his terminally ill father. He later claimed to have been assaulted while in custody but a subsequent motion for release was denied.