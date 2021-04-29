Trial date set in Ipan Beach Park rape, robbery

A trial date has been set in the case involving a woman who was raped and robbed at knifepoint.

The three-year-old case has seen several trial delays due to witness unavailability and the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Jonathan Quan set trial for Sept. 22.

Benjamin Pablo, a homeless man, is charged in the case.

Three years ago, Pablo lived on the beach at Ipan Beach Park, where the incident occurred. Police said his clothes matched the description of the suspect's clothing provided by the victim.

Pablo led police on a car chase through Talofofo a week after the beach incident, after he was spotted driving the victim's vehicle.

He waived his right to a speedy trial and has maintained his innocence, telling police that he swapped methamphetamine with an unidentified person in exchange for the vehicle.

Judge Quan set a pre-trial conference for Sept. 13.

"The court expects if it has not been done so, all voir dire, jury instructions, exhibit lists to be filed before the Sept. 13 hearing," the judge said. "I believe, and I hope, that the new judge will direct that matter. If not, I will be the one taking this to trial."

Court documents state that two women were sitting on the shoreline at Ipan Beach Park when Pablo allegedly approached them from behind, holding a knife, and then raped one of the women.

He allegedly ordered the women to lie face down on the beach as he instructed them to turn over their keys and other possessions, Post files state.

Pablo was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree robbery and theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

With a trial date set, the Attorney General's Office can now make arrangements to fly the victim in to testify at trial.