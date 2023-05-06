Trial delayed awaiting results of autopsy

The trial for five men allegedly involved in the stabbing death of Kifirston Aiken in August 2022 was delayed because of pending results from an autopsy.

Samson Shapucy, Alison Joe, Cyrus Mathias, Dero Isty and L-Son Joe appeared Friday morning before Judge Vernon Perez in the Superior Court of Guam, over their alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Aiken at the Dededo Center along Wusstig Road in August 2022.

Perez asked prosecutor Matthew Shuck about the status of an autopsy report that has yet to be turned over to the defendants' attorneys.

The prosecutor said the Office of the Attorney General has yet to receive the report from a medical examiner from Hawaii, who had been used until Dr. Jeffrey Nine became Guam's medical examiner.

Schuck said it will "take a little bit of time" before the office receives the results.

"Judge, I would be shooting in the dark if I gave you an estimate. I can request that it's expedited," Shuck told Perez, who responded by asking Shuck to ensure the results are expedited.

The trial, scheduled for later this month, was delayed until the results are received and defense counsels can review them to prepare for plea negotiations or trial.

Perez scheduled another hearing date for next month to follow up on the autopsy results.

The attorneys for the five defendants stated they hadn't received any plea offers from the government.

Samuel Teker, attorney for Isty, however, requested the prosecution send him a misdemeanor assault plea.

Viral video

According to court documents, the men were charged after a viral video captured the attack and showed at least two men attacking Aiken.

Shapucy, who faces a charge of murder, allegedly used a fishing spear and stabbed Aiken several times. Isty allegedly admitted to helping Shapucy in the attack. The others were seen by witnesses beating Aiken while he was on the ground, documents state.

Alison Joe, L-Son Joe, Isty and Mathias all face charges of aggravated assault.