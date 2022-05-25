A British sailor accused of groping a woman at a nightclub prior to a street fight in Tumon last year will have to wait to have his day in court.

Defendant Ashley James Mansell, 31, appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino via telephone from the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Trial was set to begin on June 1, but Tolentino told the parties that he would be in Saipan.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The parties did not object to delaying trial. Defense asked for advanced notice for the new trial date as Mansell will be traveling to Guam from the UK.

He is scheduled in court on June 17.

Mansell was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation. He also was charged separately with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

He was visiting the island last August with the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21 when the alleged incident occurred.

The alleged victims told police they left the club and later spotted the Mansell walking in Tumon on the other side of the street, court documents state.

The groups then got into an argument, and Mansell allegedly punched a man on the jaw. Co-actor Fraser Malek, 28, then allegedly punched another man, who lost consciousness for a couple of minutes.

Malek was accused of shoving a woman during the fight, causing her to fall off the sidewalk and into the street, court documents state.

The indictment against Malek was dismissed after the prosecution did not file a response to the defense’s request for dismissal, Post files state.