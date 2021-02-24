Trial delayed for former NEX worker accused of theft

Next month’s trial for a then-Navy Exchange employee who was accused of using his position to steal more than $20,000 worth of electronic items from the store has been delayed at least two months.

District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday pushed back the March trial date for defendant Jesse Cruz Camacho as his defense attorney is “unavailable due to personal reasons.”

Jury selection and trial is now set to begin on May 4.

Camacho, who was also accused of selling the stolen items on Facebook, was indicted Oct. 28, 2020, on charges of theft of government property.

According to the indictment, between June 2016 and October 2019, Camacho worked at the NEX main store as a chargeback clerk responsible for receiving returned items, logging items requiring repair and transporting the items to the repair facility as needed.

Court documents allege Camacho used his access and privileges as an NEX employee to engage in a scheme to steal at least 16 electronic devices, including Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops, Microsoft Surface computers and iPad Pros.

Court documents state Camacho disposed of the items by selling them using a Facebook social media account and by other means.