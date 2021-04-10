Trial delayed for Guam soldier accused of attempting to entice a minor

The trial for a Guam National Guard soldier who pleaded not guilty to attempting to entice a minor to have sex with him has been pushed back to May.

Christopher De Leon Guerrero allegedly attempted to entice a minor between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20 using an iPhone 11, according to District Court of Guam documents. According to the Daily Beast, the minor was actually a special agent posing as a 13-year-old girl online.

In December, De Leon Guerrero appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo and denied the allegations against him.

The Guam National Guard is aware of the case. Mark Scott, Guam Guard public affairs officer, said the Guard is letting the civilian court case take its course.

De Leon Guerrero currently is not on duty in the Guard and his last activation was a deployment to Egypt, which was completed early last year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, De Leon Guerrero is an Army veteran with an active Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance and is Security+ certified.

"My aim is to transition into an Information Technology career field," he wrote. "I am willing to relocate to Virginia or Maryland, near the D.C. area, as friends and family are an hour away. Technology has always been a passion I wish to pursue, so I desire to improve my skills in a relatable position."

De Leon Guerrero's trial was originally scheduled for Feb. 11. However, the defendant filed a motion requesting a 90-day continuance of the trial and other related dates. According to the motion, the defendant and his counsel are still reviewing the discovery. The motion asserts that the defense needs additional time to prepare.

The government's counsel did not object. The court granted the motion, stating that the three-month period will afford defense counsel the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation.

All pretrial motions must be filed by April 12. The government must file its trial brief by April 19 and the response from the defendant should be filed by April 26.

A pretrial conference and hearing will be held May 3, with jury selection and trial to be held May 13.