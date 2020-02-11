Trial delayed for Guam soldier accused of rape

Jury selection and trial for a Guam National Guard soldier accused of rape has been delayed.

Defendant Jason Susuico was set to begin trial before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday; however, the hearing was listed as being vacated on the court calendar.

A new trial date has not been scheduled.

Susuico is accused of sexually abusing two girls, ages 12 and 17 years old, who are known to him. The defense previously told the court that they want to have Susuico's two cases combined.

The sergeant first class in the Guam National Guard was charged in October 2019 after the victims separately alleged they were sexually abused by Susuico on multiple occasions.

In one case, he has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

The prosecution has filed its witness list of about 35 people that includes minors, Guam police officers, Child Protective Services and social workers from Healing Hearts Crisis Center.

In the other case, Susuico was indicted on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and child abuse as a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

The trial for his alleged molestation of the 12-year-old girl is set to begin on April 20.