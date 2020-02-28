Murder case defendant Brandon Acosta took a deep breath as he stood beside his attorney and waited for a Superior Court of Guam jury to enter the courtroom on Thursday morning.

Parties in the case were scheduled to begin opening statements; however, the trial was delayed before the jury could hear arguments from either side about the case.

“Your Honor, (Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas) is the assigned prosecutor for this trial. He was eager to get started this morning but he had some medical issues,” said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown. “He is attempting to get to a doctor as soon as possible. ... He will not be physically available for trial.”

Brown said a prosecutor was available if the court wanted to proceed to trial.

Defense attorney William Pole did not oppose the delay.

“The court understands that from time to time there will be delays. It happens in every trial I’ve ever had. The important thing is they cannot be significant delays because jeopardy is attached; we selected a jury and this trial is going forward,” said Judge Vernon Perez. “We wish the prosecutor well in terms of any issues so that he might come here and move forward with his case.”

Perez said he wants to be sure both parties are ready for trial.

A status hearing will be held this morning to determine if trial will begin in the afternoon. Otherwise, Perez said opening statements would have to begin Tuesday morning, March 3.

The jury pool of 12 members and six alternates includes 10 men and eight women.

Trial is expected to take about three weeks.

Acosta is accused of raping and killing 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

While he was in jail in a burglary case, he allegedly told at least one other inmate that he murdered Nauta on June 16, 2018, at her home along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

Acosta has reportedly said that killing Nauta was a "mistake," and he blamed his actions on his use of methamphetamine, court documents stated.

Vibrant life cut short

During the weeks, then months after her death, The Guam Daily Post interviewed family members, teachers and friends of Timicca, a 15-year-old petite girl with a big personality. A picture formed of a high school student with lots of friends and a family she loved. A troubled teen she was not. Her teachers described a girl who was contrite when scolded and would take the blame for friends she wanted to shield.

One of her teachers at Okkodo High School said she would bring large amounts of food to share with her friends during lunch break.

But Timicca’s life had not always been easy. Her father, according to family members, was not an active part of her life and she lost her mom just two years before her own death. Her grandmother acted as her guardian and tried to provide her with a stable home life.

Timicca lived in a house with very little security, in a room she reportedly built with her own two hands, a room that from the outside resembled a shed where garden tools or lawn equipment might be kept. Her family did not have much in the way of worldly possessions and lived in a rural part of Dededo.

Her teacher, John San Nicolas, said she was proud to build the room, so she could have her baby relative stay with her there. Timicca was industrious, said her aunt. Those who remember her well said she was someone who had the ability to overcome her life circumstances and make a promising future for herself.

Acosta has said he was attempting to rob the house when he stumbled upon a “startled” Timicca and then brutally took her life, court documents filed by the prosecution allege.