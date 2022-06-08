Trial delayed for woman charged in Jerry Kitchen crash

The woman who was behind the wheel of a Jeep when it crashed into a Tamuning restaurant last year will have to wait before her case goes to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Nakita Teresa Aguon appeared virtually Tuesday before Judge Alberto Tolentino of the Superior Court of Guam.

Aguon faces a charge of driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Her trial was set to begin July 6.

Defense attorney David Lujan said Aguon is ready for trial.

Lujan, however, asked that the trial date be changed, as he will be in a separate trial for defendant Nicholas Moore, who is charged in a drive-by shooting reported in Agana Heights.

Crash

The crash occurred Feb. 25, 2021.

Investigators said Aguon was driving when she lost control, hit a curb and crashed her red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen, one of the businesses in the Camacho Landmark II building at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.

Prior to the charges being filed, the Guam Police Department had only cited Aguon and had not administered a sobriety test, court documents state.

An internal affairs investigation was launched after the police chief learned a police officer, who was off-duty at the time, was a passenger inside the vehicle that crashed, Post files state.

Surveillance video captured Aguon and her passengers taking seven shots of alcohol each at a bar in Hagåtña prior to the crash.