Trial delayed in shooting death

Jury selection in the trial for defendant Mark Torre Jr. has been delayed for a couple of days to allow the parties more time to prepare.

Torre, who stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

He is facing charges of negligent homicide and aggravated assault.

Jury selection for his second trial was set to begin on Jan. 14, however, the government told the court it is finalizing the evidence that will be presented at trial.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola objected to the prosecution using any new evidence.

"I don't want you to base your exhibit list based on the last trial without finding out if those exhibits still exist. Also, we need to know whether those exhibits are in sufficient condition or any issues involving the physical exhibits," said Judge Michael Bordallo. "It's up to you guys how you do it. Let's just avoid issues with respect to the exhibits."

The defense also has two pending motions before the court.

It was said during Thursday's hearing that the first motion seeks to prohibit certain testimony from being used at trial, while the second motion deals with the police body camera footage that captured GPD officers' response to the shooting at the Torre residence in Yigo.

Chief prosecutor Basil O'Mallan said he will file his opposition to the defense motions, which will be heard in court next week.

The judge said more than 200 potential jurors will be questioned before jury selection begins next Thursday or Friday.